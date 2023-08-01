Violinist who played during brain surgery reunites with doctor
- Published
A woman who played the violin during her brain surgery has been reunited with the surgeon who removed her tumour.
Dagmar Turner's operation in London in January 2020 was planned so that her ability to play the violin would not be impaired as a result of the surgery.
The 57-year-old has since returned to playing music in the Isle of Wight.
She said she was "eternally grateful" to consultant neurosurgeon Prof Keyoumars Ashkan.
The former management consultant re-watched the operation at the Hunterian Museum, Royal College of Surgeons in London with Prof Ashkan, of King's College Hospital.
"When I saw him, I just had to smile, he always makes me laugh," she said.
"I've been eternally grateful to him for what he did with my tumour in my head, because it wasn't supposed to be there."
Ms Turner returned to the Isle Of Wight Symphony Orchestra soon after the surgery.
She played the violin as her tumour was removed to help ensure parts of the brain that control delicate hand movement and coordination were not harmed during the operation.
She later suffered side effects including fatigue, which still has an impact on her.
Prof Ashkan explained that when "everything is working" after brain tumour surgery there can be "euphoria" for patients, but long-term issues can include fatigue.
"Obviously, Dagmar gets monitored regularly and so far, so good, we keep our fingers crossed that things remain well for her," he said.
"And she continues to play amazing, wonderful violin."
Ms Turner was first diagnosed with a slow-growing glioma in 2013 and had a seizure while playing.
She had radiotherapy to treat the tumour, but underwent surgery after it became more aggressive in 2019.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk