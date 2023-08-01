Hounslow: Enraged driver mowed down four passers-by, court told
- Published
An "enraged" driver left a scene of "utter devastation" after he deliberately mowed down four innocent passers-by, the Old Bailey has heard.
Choudry Razaq, 26, is accused of trying to kill the men by using a silver Chevrolet as a weapon in Kingsley Road, Hounslow, on 25 September last year.
Opening the trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Rekha Kodikara said: "He effectively left them for dead."
Two of the men sustained life-threatening injuries.
The two others were treated for less serious injuries.
Earlier that night, the defendant and two passengers had travelled in a Chevrolet car to The White Bear pub in Hounslow, west London, the court heard.
They were seen on CCTV, milling around and playing pool, before congregating outside the pub at about 2:20 BST, jurors were told.
When two more men arrived, the defendant appeared, on the CCTV footage, to become agitated and punched one of them, it is alleged.
During the altercation a man picked up a bottle, smashed it on the ground and then on a lamppost, the court was told.
'Lives changed dramatically'
Friends Gabriel Sjnevicius, Hanad Duhaut, Harris Koneswaran and Abdi Moallim had "stumbled across" the altercation in Kingsley Road, the court heard.
The jury was told they had met up for a night out and had been walking past The White Bear on their way to watch a boxing match on television.
Rather than get involved, they carried on walking, unaware their lives were "about to change dramatically", jurors were told.
Mr Razaq returned to the Chevrolet and got behind the wheel "in a rage", having suffered a head injury from being "bottled", the court heard.
Before showing video of what happened next, Ms Kodikara warned jurors not to be emotionally swayed by the evidence "no matter how shocking or distressing".
Describing the footage, she said: "There are four people, their bodies are scattered across two driveways as a result of this collision."
The Chevrolet was travelling at about 33mph at the time of the collision at 2:40 BST, with at least two of the pedestrians landing on the windscreen, the court was told.
Jurors were shown police body-worn video footage of the victims lying among the debris of a collapsed wall as officers rushed to their aid.
Ms Kodikara told jurors: "It's fair to say it's a scene of utter devastation."
Following the crash, Mr Razaq was treated in hospital, put his clothes in the wash and booked a flight to Pakistan, jurors were told.
He was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he allegedly attempted to flee the country and declined to answer questions in a police interview, the court heard.
Mr Razaq, of Feltham, west London, denies four counts of attempted murder.
He admits causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) to three of the men and attempted actual bodily harm (ABH) to a fourth, but denies intent.
He also admits dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
The trial continues.
