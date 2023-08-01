Fatiha Sabrin: Woman charged over death of girl, 11
- Published
A woman has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an 11-year-old girl.
Fatiha Sabrin was found unresponsive at her home in Shadwell, east London, on 11 December 2021.
She was taken to hospital where she died later the same day.
Jesmin Akter, 33, from Shadwell, has been charged with manslaughter and importing a regulated substance. She is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on 22 August.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.