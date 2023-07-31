Image of suspect released after girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint
- Published
An image has been released of a suspect wanted by the Met Police after a 12-year-old girl was robbed at knifepoint in Camden.
The girl was approached by two males on Hampstead Road as she was walking home at about 20:30 BST on 11 July.
One threatened her with a knife and told her to give him the phone and tell him the password. After she told him it, they let her go and she ran off.
An investigation was launched and CCTV has been gathered.
It captured the suspects walking down the road and looking at the device they had stolen.
On 28 July, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Sgt Max Pennington, from the Camden local policing team, called the incident a "terrifying robbery which took place in broad daylight".
He added: "We have made good progress with our investigation, however we are still keen to identify the other person involved."