Just Stop Oil trio deny Lord's Ashes Test trespass
- Published
Three Just Stop Oil protesters who threw orange powder on to the pitch during an Ashes Test at Lord's Cricket Ground have denied aggravated trespass.
Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 27, briefly stopped play during the second Test match between England and Australia on 28 June.
According to the charges, they entered a "redistricted pitch area". They wish to hear proof the property is private, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.
They will go on trial on 28 September.
The protesters also believe it is possible for a person to enter a field of play without a match being disrupted, Hussain Hassan, defending, told the court.
The defendants are accused of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.
According to the charges, having trespassed at the venue, they interrupted the match "by throwing orange powder on the pitch" with the intention of "obstructing or disrupting that activity".
Ms Murray, of Plough Road, Surrey, Mr Knorr, of Green Street, Oxford, and Mr Bourne, of Moorland Road, Leeds, were granted bail on the condition they do not enter the grounds of a sporting event.
