Ulez: What you need to know about the scrappage scheme
- Published
Changes to the Ulez scrappage scheme to enable more people to qualify have come into force. Those in receipt of Child Benefit are now eligible, as are businesses with fewer than 50 employees - not just sole traders and "micro-businesses".
Here is what you need to know about the scrappage scheme, which provides help to people to replace non-compliant vehicles so they won't have to pay a £12.50 daily charge to drive within the Ulez when it expands to cover all of London on 29 August.
Compliancy
Broadly, these are the non-compliant vehicles:
- Motorbikes that do not meet Euro 3 standards (pre-2007 models)
- Petrol cars and vans that do not meet Euro 4 standards (pre-2006 vehicles)
- Diesel cars and vans that do not meet Euro 6 standards (pre-2015 vehicles)
- Buses, coaches and lorries will need to meet or exceed the Euro VI standard, or pay £100 a day to drive within the zone
If your vehicle is not compliant, you have a choice of either paying the daily charge to drive within the zone, replacing your car or finding another way to travel.
Those eligible for help from Mayor Sadiq Khan's £110m scrappage scheme can get up to £2,000 for scrapping a car or up to £1,000 for scrapping a motorcycle. For wheelchair-accessible vehicles there is a grant of up to £5,000.
Eligibility
Money from the scrappage scheme can be claimed if you live in a London borough and receive one or more of the following benefits:
- Child Benefit, including Child Tax Credit
- Universal Credit, including Jobseeker's Allowance, Housing Benefit and Working Tax Credit
- Carer's Allowance
- Disability Living Allowance
You can also claim from the scheme if you run a businesses with fewer than 50 employees, a "micro-business" or are a sole trader. Charities with a registered address in London that use a van or minibus are also eligible.
There are grants of between £5,000 and £9,500 available within these categories.
To find out more about the scrappage scheme, you can visit the TfL website here.
Speaking about the scrappage scheme expansion, which was announced on 1 June, Mr Khan said "I've been listening to Londoners throughout the Ulez rollout, which is why from this week I am expanding the scrappage scheme to nearly a million families who receive Child Benefit and small businesses with up to 50 employees."
The BBC understands from City Hall sources that Mr Khan is looking at other ways to mitigate the impact of the Ulez expansion on Londoners, without reducing the policy's effectiveness in terms of addressing the issues of air quality and climate change.