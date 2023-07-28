Murder investigation launched after man, 19, stabbed
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Edgware.
Officers were called to Whitchurch Lane at approximately 01:05 BST to reports of a man with a stab injury.
The man, who has been named by police as 19-year-old Stefan Valentine Balaban, died at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Neil John, from the Met Police, said: "A significant amount of work is taking place to identify any suspect."
He said: "My thoughts are with Stefan's family as they come to terms with this awful news.
"We will do everything we can to support them and bring whoever is responsible to justice."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact the Met and said officers would "remain in the area over the coming days".
Officers attended the scene along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Saturday.