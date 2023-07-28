Wimbledon school crash: Arrested woman rebailed

A Land Rover Defender is seen inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south London.PA Media
A gold Land Rover could be seen on school grounds surrounded by emergency responders
By Liz Jackson
BBC News

A 46-year-old woman arrested in connection with a car crash at a Wimbledon school has been rebailed until September, the Met says.

Selena Lau, and Nuria Sajjad, both eight, died after a Land Rover Defender crashed through a fence and into The Study Preparatory School on 6 July.

Police say several people, including a seven-month-old girl, who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.

The force added its investigation was continuing.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash. She was treated in hospital for her injuries.

An end-of-term party had been taking place at the school when the crash happened.

More than 30 police vehicles were sent to the scene, while London Ambulance Service said it sent 15 ambulances and treated 16 people.

Met Police
Inquests into the deaths of Selena Lau (left) and Nuria Sajjad were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner's Court on 12 July

Shortly after Selena's death, her family said she was an "intelligent and cheeky girl" who was "adored and loved by everyone".

Nuria's family described her as the "light of our lives", adding she "embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her".

The private girls' school is a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which had been hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Club chair Ian Hewitt visited the scene to offer "heartfelt sympathies" to everyone affected by the "tragic, tragic incident".

Reuters
Dozens of people left flowers at the school in the days after the crash

