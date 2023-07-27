Croydon tram crash: Operators fined £14m after seven people killed
- Published
Tram operators have been fined £14m at the Old Bailey after seven people were killed when a tram crashed in Croydon, south London.
Transport for London (TfL) was fined £10m and Tram Operations Limited (TOL) was fined £4m for failing in their health and safety duties.
The tram, which was carrying 69 people, toppled over on a sharp bend on the morning of 9 November 2016.
Driver Alfred Dorris, 49, was cleared of health and safety offences.
A jury at the Old Bailey cleared him in less than two hours in June.
On Wednesday, operators were also told to pay £500,000 in costs.
The seven people who died were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.
Another 61 passengers were injured, of those 21 were seriously hurt. Many sustained life-changing injuries.
Mr Justice Fraser told the court: "This was undoubtedly an accident waiting to happen, quite literally."
He added there was a failure to heed warnings about the risk of drivers becoming disorientated in the Sandilands tunnel network on the approach to the curve, and a report of a "near miss" just days before the crash was "ignored".
The "complacency" around the inadequate lighting and lack of visual cues in the tunnel was "disturbing", the judge said.
The court heard Tram 2551 had been travelling at three times the 20km/h (12.5mph) speed limit when it derailed on a sharp corner at Sandilands, en route from New Addington to Wimbledon via East Croydon.
Mr Dorris, from Beckenham, in south-east London, told his trial he had become disorientated and thought he was going in the other direction.
Prosecutor Jonathan Ashley-Norman told the court the main failing of the operators was to make a suitable risk assessment of such a high-speed derailment happening.
He said there were "missed opportunities" over the years to take a closer look at the Sandilands curve but action was not taken.
The court was also told there was "over-reliance on fallible humans" and tram drivers were "let down" by their employer TOL, and by TfL.
In mitigation, the operators accepted the level of harm in the case was high but argued their culpability was on a "medium" level.
They disputed the derailment was inevitable and said that nothing like it had occurred on the network in the previous 16 years.
The family of Mark Smith, one of the victims, sat in court throughout the hearings and described the crash as "wholly avoidable".
His mother, Jean Smith, said: "I'm living a life sentence. It should never have happened.
"We have to live with the consequences of other people's actions for the rest of our lives."
Tracy Angelo, the daughter of victim Donald Collett, said the family would "never be the same again".
Robert Huxley's son, Adam, said he had "lost all trust" in the tram operators and felt "insecurity, anxiety, vulnerability and heartbreak" whenever he went past the tram network.
He said: "Killed whilst travelling to work and due to retire soon. Robert and anybody else did not deserve this."