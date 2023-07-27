Over half of upheld housing complaints from London - report
London accounts for more than half of all upheld housing complaints in England, a regulator says.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO) investigates complaints about councils, adult social care providers and other public services.
Findings from its annual review show the proportion of housing complaints and inquiries in London is almost twice the England average.
The government has been contacted for a response.
The ombudsman's report for 2022-23 found it upheld 750 cases across 34 local authority areas in the London region.
The capital accounts for a disproportionate share of all complaints received, accounting for more than a quarter (26%) of all complaints and inquiries, despite making up 16% of the population of England.
Of those complaints, more than three-quarters were upheld, at 77% - above the England average of 74%.
After housing, it said the highest proportion of complaints from those in the capital were about highways and transport, at 19%.
However complaints from Londoners about children and education comprised a smaller percentage of complaints, at only 12%, compared with an England average of 24%.
Councils 'repeating same mistakes'
The annual review highlighted the ombudsman received a total of 15,488 complaints and enquiries and made 2,412 recommendations to improve council services - which it said was more than ever before.
It added more than 99% of local authorities complied with and implemented its recommendations.
Paul Najsarek, the local government and social care ombudsman, said: "We know councils face huge challenges, so it is more important than ever for them to focus on the getting the basics right in services for residents and handling complaints effectively.
"Although local authorities often get things right, we frequently find councils repeating the same mistakes, ploughing ahead and not taking a step back to see the bigger picture.
"Our latest statistics shed light on the harsh realities people across the country face in crucial aspects of their lives. Council leaders now need to focus on learning from common faults and injustices so they can make a significant difference to the people our local authorities serve."
A London Councils spokesperson said: "Boroughs provide a vast range of crucial local services supporting their communities, but funding has not kept pace with the fast-rising pressures we are seeing across the capital.
"London boroughs' overall resources in 2023-24 are 18% lower in real terms than in 2010-11. This comes despite councils having to serve almost 800,000 - or 10% - more residents compared to 2010.
"We are urging the government to give boroughs the powers and resources needed to sustain services and secure the improvements we all want to see."