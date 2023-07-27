Heathrow told to improve safety after worker death
A coroner has told the operator of Heathrow Airport to improve worker safety after the death of an engineer.
John Coles, 44, died when his van collided with a safety vehicle near Terminal 5 on 14 February 2018.
A recent inquest found the British Airways worker's death was partly due to background visual interference.
Heathrow Airports Limited (HAL) said it would "consider the learnings" from the inquest and update the coroner on its actions.
The inquest at West London Coroner's Court heard the collision took place at an "uncontrolled crossing". Assistant coroner Richard Furniss recorded the death as an accident.
In a prevention of future deaths report, Mr Furniss said that the other driver, a Heathrow Airport worker, might not have seen Mr Coles's van due to "visual interference".
The same conclusion was reached in a report by a police officer who investigated the crash.
This week, Mr Furniss said he would send his report to Trevor Waldock, head of airside operations at HAL.
"The expert report of PC Geoghegan, which raised the issue of background visual interference as a possible causative factor, was produced well over four years ago," Mr Furniss said in his report. "Nonetheless, prior to the inquest, no specific consideration appears to have been given to this phenomenon by HAL."
Mr Furniss concluded: "In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you and other officers of HAL have the power to take such action."
Mr Coles's brother Mark said "We heard promises from HAL at the inquest for improvements to worker safety. These cannot simply be empty promises to pacify the coroner. They must result in real change."
Heathrow said it was "deeply saddened" by any loss of life at the airport.
A spokesperson said: "We pride ourselves on being an airport whose top priority is the safety and security of our colleagues and passengers, which is why we fully supported the police and the Health and Safety Executive investigation which took place following the incident.
"We will work with our airport partners to consider the learnings that have come out of this process and update the coroner with our actions."