Sgt Matiu Ratana shooting: Killer Louis De Zoysa will never be freed
A man has been been sentenced to a whole-life prison term for murdering Met Police sergeant Matiu Ratana.
Sgt Ratana, 54, was shot in the chest and leg at Croydon custody centre by Louis De Zoysa, who had smuggled an antique gun into the building following his arrest on 25 September 2020.
He was found guilty of murder, having claimed diminished responsibility.
Sgt Ratana's partner Su Bushby said her grief was "tormenting" and spoke of an "intense" feeling of emptiness.
De Zoysa, 26, of Banstead, Surrey, shot himself after the attack and was left with brain damage.
The defendant, who communicated in court using a whiteboard, remained impassive as the whole-life order was handed down.
Sentencing at Northampton Crown Court, Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson said De Zoysa's autism and the impact on his family were not sufficient mitigating factors for a lesser term.
He said: "You acted in cold blood. You intended to kill Sgt Ratana. You aimed the gun at his chest at near point-blank range.
"Even as he fell you re-aimed and fired a second shot at him. The aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors."
De Zoysa, who will serve his sentence at Belmarsh prison, becomes the 65th person in jail in England and Wales under a whole-life order
During a three-week trial, the jury was shown video footage of the New Zealand-born sergeant being hit in the chest by the first of three shots discharged by De Zoysa.
A second bullet struck him in his thigh before De Zoysa was wrestled to the ground by other officers.
Sgt Ratana, who was known as Matt, died of his injuries in hospital.
'Nightmare continues'
Ms Bushy told the court she had "lost her soulmate" and had been "in a state of limbo" ever since.
She said: "I just sat there, waiting and willing him to walk through the door. I still do to this day.
"I am hoping that one day it will get easier but at the moment the nightmare continues.
"At this moment in time, I cannot forgive him for what he has done; the person who shot Matt and ripped my life apart, my life as I once knew it."
The court also heard victim impact statements from other members of Sgt Ratana's family.
His sister Jessica Williams said: "The cruel and senseless actions of one man have left me and my family broken.
"The impact of what this person has done has left me shattered... I feel like I could drown in the amount of grief I carry each day."
Sgt Ratana's brother James William Young said he had felt "hatred and anger" but "most of all pain and sorrow" since the shooting.
"The loss of my brother has been the hardest event in my life."
Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described Sgt Ratana as an outstanding officer who "treated everyone with respect, with compassion and with good humour".
He said: "Whether it was on the streets or in the custody centre, as a uniformed police officer, on the rugby field or later as a coach, it's clear that he was someone who made an enduring impact wherever he went."