Croydon tram crash: Operators ordered to pay £500,000 in legal costs
Tram operators have been told to pay £500,000 in costs ahead of sentencing over the fatal Croydon crash.
Seven passengers were killed when a tram carrying 69 people derailed on the morning of 9 November 2016.
Transport for London (TfL) and Tram Operations Limited (TOL) have admitted failing in their health and safety duties.
Mr Justice Fraser ordered the legal costs to be paid to the prosecuting authority, the Office of Rail and Road.
He adjourned sentencing until Thursday morning, when he is expected to hand the operators substantial fines at the Old Bailey.
The court has heard tram 2551 was going three times the 20km/h (12.5mph) speed limit when it derailed on a sharp corner.
Driver Alfred Dorris, 49, from Beckenham in south-east London, was cleared of health and safety offences. He told the trial he had become disorientated and thought he was going in the other direction.
The people who died were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.