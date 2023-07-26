Met Police: Officer admits sending 'grossly offensive' WhatsApp messages
A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted sending "grossly offensive" messages of an "indecent, obscene or menacing character".
PC Tom Phillips, 34, from Croydon, was suspended from duty after sending five WhatsApp messages between 8 April and 8 May 2021 that were allegedly in breach of the Communications Act 2003.
Phillips pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier, having originally denied the offences.
He is due to be sentenced on 25 August.
Phillips was off duty when the offences took place. The Met Police's Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating.