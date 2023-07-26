Families struggle with rising cost of summer childcare
A mum of three has told the BBC she has had to go into debt to pay for childcare.
Jane Carmichael, who has daughters aged 13, 12 and eight, said affording summer childcare was "impossible".
Research shows London parents pay a weekly average of £177.13 per child for summer holiday childcare, 25% more than the figure in the east of England.
A government spokesperson said it was "rolling out the single-biggest investment in childcare in England".
The spokesperson added that the government's childcare programme was "set to save a working parent using 30 hours of childcare up to an average of £6,500 per year".
But Ms Carmichael, who is from Uxbridge in west London, believes that more investment is needed.
She says it would cost her £60 a day over the summer to pay for each of her children to attend a childcare facility.
The unaffordability of childcare has meant her career in public relations "has taken many hits" and she has "deliberately changed jobs to flex around childcare".
'Summer is really difficult'
Antoinette Johnson, a single mother from Brent in north-west London, has two children, one of whom has autism and learning difficulties.
She told the BBC: "I'm unable to work unless I have a family member that can step in and help over the summer."
She says "summer is really difficult" as she has had to turn down work because she cannot afford childcare.
It is particularly hard for the mum of two as many childcare providers do not take on children with special needs.
She says the government "really needs to do a lot more" and "offer services that meet the needs of working parents".
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Our Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, backed by £200m per year to 2025, provides heathy meals, enriching activities and free childcare places to children from low-income families over the holidays."
One provider of the HAF programme is OnSide, a national youth charity in Barnet, north London, that offers childcare facilities.
Robin Moss, the chief executive of Unitas Youth Zone in Barnet, part of OnSide, told the BBC there was huge demand for places over the summer.
"Our summer holiday club can take up to 100 young people, and already some of the days this summer are fully booked," he said.
The facility, which costs £10 a day per child, is open every day and offers a range of activities for young people.
However, Mr Moss said that as parents were struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, the charity has had to fundraise separately and rely on external donors to help subside the cost.
What help is available for childcare costs?
- Flexible working All employees have the right to ask for it and, if granted, it can help people save money on childcare by changing their hours
- Unpaid leave It's not ideal to earn less but for some people it makes more sense than paying for childcare
- Universal credit childcare funding Working families with this benefit can claim up to £951 a month for one child or £1,630 for two or more
- Care to Learn Parents under 20 in England, who are at school or sixth form college, can claim weekly payments under this scheme
- Holiday activities and food programme Local authorities offer summer clubs for children in England who receive benefits-related free school meals
The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry told the BBC there was an impact on business caused by the affordability of childcare.
James Watkins, its head of policy and public impact, said: "Parents are finding it hard to keep up with their jobs as they now need to juggle work and home simultaneously", adding that there needed to be more "flexible working options and greater financial support".
He said the government "must provide support to London families - that would not just prevent burnout but also boost productivity".