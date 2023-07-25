Beckenham: E-fits issued after 91-year-old robbed in her home
Detectives have released e-fit images of two distraction burglary suspects after an elderly woman was robbed in her south-east London home.
The victim, 91, had jewellery stolen, including a locket given to her on her 18th birthday by her parents, which included their pictures.
The victim was at home in the Kelsey Park area of Beckenham at about 14:00 BST on 27 June when the men entered.
Det Sgt Sarah Francis said the woman was left feeling "utterly helpless".
The Met said the men had pretended to be at the property to repair a leak in the boiler.
They distracted the woman and conducted a search of her home before fleeing, having stolen her jewellery.
Appeal to jewellers
A number of bracelets were also stolen.
Det Sgt Francis said of the locket, which included pictures of the victim's late mother and father: "The stolen locket especially is of enormous and irreplaceable sentimental value.
"I urge any local people, or jewellers, who may have been offered such an item for sale, to please contact us immediately."
No arrests have been made.