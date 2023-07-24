Police watchdog to review Croydon bus fare evasion arrest
The Met has referred itself to the police watchdog over the treatment of a woman arrested in front of her son in Croydon, south London after wrongly being accused of bus fare evasion.
Video footage of the mother shouting as two officers held her arms provoked criticism on social media.
The Met said she was later released when it was confirmed she had paid for her ticket.
The force added the video was a "snapshot of a wider incident".
The police officers were working together with Transport for London (TfL) inspectors on Whitehorse Road, Croydon when the incident happened on Friday morning.
The Met said one woman left the bus after not complying with a revenue inspector's request to check that she had paid her fare.
According to the Met, when asked to stop by police she attempted to walk off and became abusive.
As a result the force said she was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and detained.
Officers did eventually check her ticket which was valid. She was then unhandcuffed and released.
In a statement on Monday, Det Ch Supt Christina Jessah said: "We know that this is a distressing video to watch, even more so as a child is seen to be visibly upset by the way in which his mother has been apprehended. We regret the upset that has been caused to the child.
"A PCSO (police community support officer) can be seen comforting the child; however, we know that this does not take away from the impact that this will have on him.
"We are seeking to make contact with the female in question to understand the wider circumstances."
The force said the footage was "a snapshot of a wider incident" adding that officers' body worn video, which was active for a longer period than the social media clip had been reviewed.
Despite not initially identifying any "conduct matters" the Met said it had now referred itself to the police watchdog, due to grave public concern.
A Met statement read: "An initial review of the officers' actions did not identify any conduct matters but we will reflect on it carefully, in discussion with communities locally, to urgently identify any opportunities to do things differently.
"Given the level of community concern generated we believe it is in the public interest to voluntarily refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to review."