Just Stop Oil: Man denies filling fire extinguishers with paint
A Just Stop Oil protester accused of filling 12 fire extinguishers with paint to cause criminal damage has appeared in court.
The 42-year-old allegedly kept them in his garage along with other equipment used to "lock on", magistrates heard.
He pleaded not guilty to having articles with intent to cause criminal damage and being equipped to lock on.
The man, from Southwark, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, two days after his arrest.
He was released on unconditional bail.
Prosecutor Michael Mallon told the court that several items associated with Just Stop Oil were found in the man's garage and that he was "clearly" a part of the environmental campaign group.
On Friday, when his planned court appearance was delayed, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside holding signs reading, "solidarity" and "we won't die quietly", attracting a heavy police presence.
The 42-year-old is due to appear at Wood Green Crown Court in August.
