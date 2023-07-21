Prolific rapist jailed 35 years after targeting teenage girl
A man who raped a teenager more than 35 years ago has been jailed after the victim reported it to police in 2019.
The woman was raped in 1987 when she was 15, after she met Patrick Simms at a leisure centre in Hackney, east London.
Simms, 58, was sentenced to nine years at Wood Green Crown Court and will be on an extended licence for eight years.
Simms was already serving a life sentence for three rapes he committed in Hackney in 1993 and 1999.
In a statement, the victim explained she came forward after watching her daughter grow up and seeing the Me Too campaign.
"I couldn't bear the fact that this could happen to my daughter too. I was really anxious about that," she said.
She continued: "I can feel proud of the strength, courage and patience it has taken to get me through the three years of this whole legal process.
"I can now try to let that go because I've been heard and justice has been served."
Identity procedure
The woman told police that before the attack, she and Simms had been chatting and he offered her a lift, which she accepted - but he took her back to his address on the Holly Street Estate and raped her.
Although she was able to provide officers with Simms' name, the force said due to the passage of time there was no further evidence linking him to the crime.
Investigators wanted to hold an identity procedure to see if she could positively identify her attacker, but needed to ensure she hadn't seen any images of him before due to his previous offending.
They went to the British Library and carried out research to ensure there were no pictures of him in either online and printed newspaper records.
'Tried to manipulate jury'
Det Sgt Matthew Cooksey, who led the investigation, said: "Throughout the trial [Simms] has tried his hardest to derail it and manipulate the jury.
"I am glad that they have seen through these attempts and unanimously convicted him.
"I want to thank the victim for coming forward and providing the crucial evidence needed to convict him.
"We would urge any others who have been subjected to these types of offences to come forward and speak to us."