Glowing art sculpture unveiled in London
- Published
A an art installation that is seven metres in diameter is to go on display in three different locations in London until August, as part of the Kensington and Chelsea Festival.
The exhibition displays NASA imagery and incorporates sounds of distant bombing and people walking in the landscape - as if escaping war - to highlight injustice and the impact of armed conflict.
The sculpture was created by a British artist Luke Jerram and features a sound composition by Bafta-winning composer Dan Jones.
Jerram said: "I hope that visitors will feel transported to the inhospitable desert wasteland of Mars, whilst also contemplating the realities of war for ordinary communities of people on our planet."
The installation is on display at St John the Baptist Church until Sunday 30 July, then moves to All Saints' Church in Notting Hill and Jubilee Square at Kensington Town Hall.