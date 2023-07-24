Wandsworth Bridge closes for 10 weeks of repairs
- Published
A 10-week closure of Wandsworth Bridge for "essential safety repairs" has begun, Wandsworth Council says.
The authority added that the work was needed "to safeguard the long-term future of this key river crossing".
Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that bus services which use Wandsworth Bridge will be diverted or stop short of normal destinations.
It added that the bridge would remain open for pedestrians, while cyclists can cross if they dismount.
In a page on its website, TfL said the following buses will be affected:
- Routes 28, C3 and 295 will not cross the river
- Route N28 will be diverted and cross Battersea Bridge - from 24 to 28 July it will stop at Clapham Junction Station, and from 29 July to the end of September it will stop at Wandsworth Sainsbury's
A temporary bus route, 728, will also run between Fulham Broadway and Wandsworth Town centre via Battersea Bridge, every 20 minutes between 05:00BST and midnight.
