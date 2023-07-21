Unions considering new offer ahead of Tube strike, as Aslef suspends action
- Published
Transport unions are considering a new offer from London Underground ahead of planned strikes on the Tube next week.
The Aslef union, which represents drivers, has agreed to suspend industrial action.
However Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) members are still set to walk out from 23 July to 28 July, and Unite members will strike on 26 and 28 July.
BBC London's Transport Correspondent Tom Edwards said it follows a "major step forward" in talks.
He said any changes to pensions wouldn't happen until 2026 and changes to working conditions would be subject to further negotiations.
He added it is "highly likely" the other unions will also suspend their action.
The planned action is the latest escalation in a long-running dispute between unions and Transport for London (TfL) over job cuts, changes to pensions, and working conditions - which could put 600 positions at risk.