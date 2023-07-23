Bakerloo Line partially closes until mid-August
- Published
The northern section of the Bakerloo Line has closed for repairs.
Transport for London (TfL) said disruption will last until 17 August due to track and infrastructure improvement work by Network Rail.
Trains will not run between Harrow and Wealdstone and Queen's Park although extra buses will be laid on by TfL.
London Overground services between Euston and Watford Junction are also affected with closures on that line due to finish on 25 August.
TfL has published a full list of services affected.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.