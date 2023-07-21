Man admits sharing far-right terrorist documents

Alfie Stevens admitted sharing the material
By Jess Warren & PA Media
A man from south-east London has admitted sharing extreme right-wing terrorist material on Telegram chat.

Alfie Stevens, 24, of Surrey Quays, pleaded guilty to three charges of dissemination of a terrorist document during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

The offences related to posts Stevens made to two groups on the encrypted Telegram app on 27 January 2021.

He shared two documents in a group called Band Of Brothers.

He also posted one of them in a group named White Race Camp.

The charges stated that at the time he intended his actions to be a "direct or indirect encouragement" of terrorism or was "reckless to whether his conduct had such an effect".

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker adjourned Stevens' sentencing to 13 October for a psychological and pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The defendant was granted continued unconditional bail.

