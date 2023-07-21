Lisa Pour: Murder probe launched into decade-old case
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of a London woman 10 years ago.
Lisa Pour, a mother-of-three who would have been 51 this month, was reported missing on 16 January 2013.
Despite extensive enquiries, no firm evidence was found to establish what happened to her, the Met said.
Her father, Reza Pour, said: "To think that her last moments may have been filled with fear and pain is something that we cannot get over."
At the time of her disappearance, Ms Pour was described as 5ft 2ins (1.57m) tall and of slim build, with dark hair. She was known to frequent Camden and Brent.
Met detectives have concluded that she did come to harm and have passed the investigation to the force's Specialist Crime Command.
Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson of the Met's Specialist Crime Command said: "Lisa was a mother-of-three children that she adored, she was close to her parents and while her lifestyle could be described as somewhat chaotic, she would not have broken contact with her loved ones.
"I am hoping that now, with the passing of time, someone who knows what happened to Lisa may feel that they can come forward and share what they know."
It was established that she had been staying at a flat in Kilburn High Road that was known to be popular with drug users.
Over the years, officers have spoken with a variety of people with connections to the address who repeated "rumours" they heard - but none of the information led to concrete evidence, the Met said.
Mr Pour said: "Someone out there knows what happened to our beloved Lisa. Please come forward and help us find justice for her and find her body so she can properly be laid to rest."