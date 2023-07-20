London Trocadero to host Islamic community centre
- Published
An iconic central London building will have an Islamic community centre created in its basement.
The Trocadero will be home to a place for prayer and "local community initiatives", after plans were approved by Westminster City Council.
The Piccadilly Community Centre will use the West End building's entrance on Rupert Street.
The Aziz Foundation said that it will be "indispensable" for Muslims who work, visit and live in the area.
It will use the ground floor, upper and lower basements of the Grade II-listed building, which were previously occupied by a Metro cinema until 2006.
"While the Centre will provide an area for prayer, it is also anticipated that this development will nurture much needed interfaith dialogue," the Aziz Foundation said.
The Islamic education charity said the site will help provide prayer space in the West End, where there is currently a "significant shortfall".
The community centre will have a capacity for 390 people.
The Trocadero was originally built as a restaurant in 1896 and turned into an exhibition centre and entertainment space in the 1980s.
The upper floors now house a 740-bedroom hotel with a rooftop bar.
The Aziz Foundation was founded by Asif Aziz, a businessman and philanthropist who was born in Malawi and grew up in Wandsworth.
He is the founder and chief executive of real estate firm Criterion Capital, which bought the Trocadero and Piccadilly Hotel for £225m in 2005.