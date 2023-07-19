Evening Standard front page of mayoral candidate a mockery, say Tories

Susan HallPA Media
Susan Hall has been a councillor in Harrow since 2006 and a member of the London-wide Assembly since 2017
By Yasmin Rufo
BBC News

The Conservative Party has complained to the Evening Standard about its "contemptible" front-page coverage of the selection of Susan Hall as the Tory candidate to be London's mayor.

Deputy party chairman Nickie Aiken said the full-page picture of the London Assembly member the newspaper had used was a "clear mockery".

She said there was a "whiff of misogyny" about the paper's coverage.

The Evening Standard has been approached for comment.

Ms Hall was announced as the Tories' candidate earlier, after winning 57% of the vote from members.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Evening Standard

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

In a letter shared on Twitter, Ms Aiken wrote to Evening Standard editor Dylan Jones, saying: "I am writing to you to express my sincere disappointment in your front page today.

"Your choice of photo of Susan Hall is a clear mockery, and it is contemptible, especially as the first female candidate for London mayor from either of the two main parties."

Party chairman Greg Hands backed Ms Aiken's complaint, saying the coverage was "extremely disappointing".

Ms Hall was running against only one other hopeful, Mozammel Hossain, after David Cameron's former special adviser Daniel Korski dropped out of the race.

He was accused of groping TV producer Daisy Goodwin at 10 Downing Street in 2013, an allegation he denied.

Ms Hall will go up against Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan on 2 May.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story