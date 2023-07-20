Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election: Residents vote at polls
- Published
Residents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip are going to the polls in a by-election to choose a new MP.
The by-election was triggered when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit as MP for the west London constituency in June.
Polls are open between 07:00 and 22:00 BST, with results expected in the early hours of Friday.
All voters are now required to bring photo ID with them to the polling booth.
The by-election is one of three taking place, the other two being Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire, and the Somerset seat of Somerton and Frome.
