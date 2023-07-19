Tate Britain: Man denies offence at drag queen story event for children
- Published
A man has denied a public order offence after being arrested following protests outside Tate Britain over a drag queen story-telling event for children.
Lance O'Connor, 59, of Plaistow, east London, is accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, in front of children at the event on 11 February.
He pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Mr O'Connor was bailed ahead of a trial, set to begin on 7 August.
The offence is said to have been committed outside the Tate, in central London, as it hosted Drag Queen Story Hour UK.
Among the story-tellers was Aida H Dee, who the gallery's website describes as "the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery".
Protesters and counter-protesters were present outside the building.
It is an alternative charge to two other public order offences to which Mr O'Connor has previously pleaded not guilty, which allege that he used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, with intent, to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk