Ilford: Man hospitalised after e-bike battery fire
- Published
A man has been hospitalised after an e-bike battery fire destroyed the first floor of a house in east London.
Three other men were treated for smoke inhalation after the fire in Hampton Road, Ilford at 02:40 BST on Monday.
London Fire Brigade said that the fire was believed to have been caused by a converted e-bike battery on charge.
Deputy commissioner Dom Ellis said: "The number of e-bike and e-scooter fires that we are attending in London is incredibly concerning."
Six fire engines and 40 firefighters from Ilford, Barking, Dagenham, Leytonstone, Plaistow and Romford fire stations brought the fire under control by 04:56.
Mr Ellis said: "Fires involving lithium batteries are the fastest=growing fire risk in the capital."