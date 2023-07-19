London needs more black police officers, says murdered sisters' mum
- Published
The mother of two murdered sisters has called for more black police officers to be deployed in London's communities.
Mina Smallman was speaking at the launch of the Alliance for Police Accountability (APA), a group of bodies fighting racism and misogyny within the police.
Ms Smallman said action rather than words was needed to signify progress.
London's Metropolitan Police said it was working with the APA and trying to recruit more diverse officers.
Ms Smallman's daughters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were murdered in a park in Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.
Two former officers were later jailed for taking and sharing photos of their bodies on WhatsApp.
Speaking at the launch of the alliance in London earlier, Ms Smallman said: "I think they need to welcome police officers of colour into that work that they're doing, because they know the communities and grew up with them.
"The police have got to stop thinking their main task is to cover up the misdemeanours. We know that there's a problem, let us work with you and let us in."
The Met Police recently announced an overhaul of the force with a £366m two-year scheme, dubbed A New Met for London. It has also urged more people from diverse backgrounds to apply to join the force, in order to improve trust.
Ms Smallman has previously made repeated calls for the Met's Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to accept the term "institutionally racist".
In March, Baroness Louise Casey's year-long review into the force's culture and standards found there was racism, misogyny, and homophobia at the heart of the force.
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley admitted to mismanagement and cultural failings in the force but refused to accept the problems were "institutional", leading to criticism from Baroness Casey herself.
Ms Smallman recently said the force had "so much further to go" in rooting out racism and misogyny.
The force was first found to have been "institutionally racist" in 1999 by Sir William Macpherson, in a report commissioned after the murder of the black teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993.
Speaking about reports such as this and Baroness Casey's, she told the APA conference: "Blood, sweat and tears is poured into them for them to eventually be put on the shelf and gather dust."
Asked whether any progress had been made under Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Ms Smallman said: "There has been an increased seriousness over vetting, for example, and I know they are working towards a better system of care for victims of domestic abuse and rape, but there is still so much further to go."
Two other UK police chiefs, of Police Scotland and Avon and Somerset Police, have recently described their own forces as being institutionally racist.
The Met did not respond to the claim it should accept it was "institutionally racist".
The APA says it will see black community organisations and individuals across the UK working collaboratively over an initial three-year period to fight racism, misogyny and homophobia, including through the construction of an anti-racist policing charter.
Lee Jasper, chairman of the APA, said: "We intend to scientifically scrutinise the implementation and effectiveness of these plans, and make sure our communities are aware of how well or not the Met is doing in relation to their rollout."