Life sentence for killer of 'frail' grandfather
A man who beat his "frail and vulnerable" grandfather to death months after he stabbed two strangers has been jailed for life.
Jack Forde attacked Christopher Martin, 74, at his home in New Cross, south-east London, in the early hours of 28 May 2021.
Forde, 25, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in April.
He was sentenced to life in prison at the Old Bailey on Monday.
Judge Anthony Leonard KC told the Old Bailey that Forde had inflicted "truly horrific" injuries on his grandfather.
The court heard when he attacked his grandfather, Forde was under a supervision order for two knife attacks on strangers.
He had gone to prison in September 2020 and went to live with his grandfather after his release in the spring of 2021, Prosecutor Julian Evans KC said.
He had repeatedly stabbed a man, 27, after entering the victim's property, and then got on a bus and stabbed another man, 79.
Forde was cleared of the offences at Inner London Crown Court by "reason of insanity" and handed a two-year supervision order.
Under the terms of the order, Forde was required to take medication which he failed to do, the court heard.
Days before the killing, Forde was upset after Mr Martin helped the defendant's pregnant ex-girlfriend move to a new home.
At around 04:00 BST on 28 May, Forde called her via FaceTime on the victim's phone.
She saw Mr Martin slumped in a cupboard and watched Forde pour boiling water over his head saying: "Burn in hell."
Forde was apprehended by police and admitted he had beaten up his grandfather.
Mr Martin died from blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.
'Broken hearts'
In a victim impact statement family members said that the attack "left everyone with broken hearts".
Mitigating, John Ryder KC said it was "extremely regrettable" that Forde did not receive the support that "should have been available" following his release under the supervision order.
Mr Ryder said that Forde's problems stemmed from his birth, having been "born an addict" due to his mother's drug abuse in pregnancy.
The court was told that Forde also had previous convictions of possession of cannabis, resisting a police officer and a public order offence.
He must serve a minimum term of 10 years and five months.
