Woman hurt in Hackney as wind blows scaffolding on car

Car destroyed by scaffolding
The condition of the woman - who was injured in Dalston Lane, Hackney - is not known

Strong winds blew scaffolding on to a car, injuring a woman inside.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Dalston Lane, Hackney, in east London, at 15:52 BST.

A woman, who was inside the car, was found injured. She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her condition is not known.

A wind warning had been in place for London until midnight on Saturday. All Royal Parks shut their playgrounds for safety because of the weather.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said that gusts of wind reached as high as 55mph in some parts of southern England.

Weather warning of high winds was in place for London

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.