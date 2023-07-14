Man charged with murdering two women he knew
A man has been charged with murdering two women, one of whom went missing and whose body has not been found.
Carl Cooper, 65, is accused of killing Naomi Hunte, 41, and Fiona Holm, 48. Mr Cooper, who knew both women, is due before Bromley magistrates later.
Ms Hunte was found stabbed to death in Congleton Grove in Plumstead, south-east London, in February 2022.
Ms Holm has been missing from Hither Green, south-east London, since going to an off-licence on 29 June.
Mr Cooper, of Broadfield Road in Hither Green, was arrested on suspicion of Ms Hunte's murder in February 2022 and subsequently bailed and then released under investigation.
Both women's families have been updated and the police watchdog has been informed, police said.
It confirmed that Ms Holm's case was initially treated as a missing person investigation.
