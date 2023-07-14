Forest Gate stabbing: Teenager charged with murder of boy, 16
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in the heart in east London.
Rahaan Ahmed Amin, 16, was found wounded in West Ham Park, Forest Gate, on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to hospital where he died the next day.
The boy, who is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, is due at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.
Two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further inquiries.
Two 16-year-olds arrested at the scene have been released with no further action, the Met Police has said.
