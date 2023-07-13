Tube strike: More London Underground staff to join walkout
More London Underground workers are to go on strike later this month as part of a dispute over jobs and pensions.
The Unite union said hundreds of its members in engineering, maintenance and management roles would walk out on 26 and 28 July.
Tube staff who are members of the Aslef drivers' union and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are also set to take industrial action this month.
Transport for London has been approached for comment.
As part of the dispute, Unite has called for a guarantee that there would be no increase in employee contributions to the pension scheme, no decrease in employer contributions, and no reduction in pension fund benefits.
It also said it wanted a guarantee that there would be no job losses among London Underground staff.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The workers are rightly demanding copper bottomed guarantees from Transport for London".
When are the unions holding their Tube walkouts?
- 23 to 28 July - Members of the RMT will walk out although the union has not yet confirmed which groups of workers will strike on which day, nor whether the action will last for a solid six days
- 26 and 28 July - Members of the Aslef will go on strike
- 26 and 28 July - Members of Unite will go on strike
Rail services are also set to be affected by industrial action being held by both Aslef and RMT members later this month.
