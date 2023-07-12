No-one else involved over bin lorry body, police say
No-one else was involved in the death of a man whose body was found in a bin lorry in south-west London, police say.
A Wandsworth refuse collection team found the body in the rear of a lorry in Chobham Gardens, West Hill, on Monday morning.
The body was found after police were called to a nearby address, "where a woman in her late 40s and a young boy were reported to be injured".
The death is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious".
A Met Police spokesperson said: "No other parties are believed to be involved and no arrests have been made."
The woman and boy's injuries "were subsequently found not to be life-threatening or changing", they said.
"Officers who attended were later informed that a man had been found unresponsive in the rear of a refuse lorry."
London Ambulance Service and London Fire brigade attended but the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
"The family have asked that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time," the statement added.
