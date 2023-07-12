Pregnant girlfriend killer refuses to attend sentencing

The sentencing of a man for killing his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors has been put off after he refused to come to court due to "stress".Roofer Liam Taylor stabbed Ailish Walsh more than 40 times at their flat in Hackney, east London, on 15 December.In April, Taylor, 37, pleaded guilty to her murder and the sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared.Judge Nigel Lickley KC told the Old Bailey: "I have had a note from the prison indicating the defendant refused to attend because he had been 'up all night ill'."