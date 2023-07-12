Pregnant girlfriend killer refuses to attend sentencing
The sentencing of a man for killing his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors has been put off after he refused to come to court due to "stress".Roofer Liam Taylor stabbed Ailish Walsh more than 40 times at their flat in Hackney, east London, on 15 December.In April, Taylor, 37, pleaded guilty to her murder and the sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared.Judge Nigel Lickley KC told the Old Bailey: "I have had a note from the prison indicating the defendant refused to attend because he had been 'up all night ill'."
'Everybody will be inconvenienced'
Andrew Morris, defending, said his client did not feel "mentally able" to come to court because he would find it "extremely stressful" and would be happy to be sentenced in his absence.
Judge Lickley replied: "He has got to hear the evidence and he's got to hear what people have to say."
Members of 28-year-old Ms Walsh's family had travelled from Ireland to attend Taylor's sentencing, only to learn he was not in the dock or on a video-link from Belmarsh prison.
The judge acknowledged the inconvenience for Ms Walsh's family, but said: "I'm sure they will understand my view: Liam Taylor should be here to be sentenced and everybody will be inconvenienced."
Ahead of the next hearing, Taylor could be prescribed with medication for his anxiety, the judge suggested.
Judge Lickley set a hearing for 8 August to hear evidence from a pathologist about Ms Walsh's injuries, with the sentencing adjourned to 24 August.