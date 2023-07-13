Princess Diana coat to be shown at Jewish design exhibition
A red coat worn by Princess Diana when she announced her pregnancy with Prince William will go on display for the first time in more than a decade.
Designed by British couturier David Sassoon it will form part of a new exhibition at the Museum of London.
The exhibition, Fashion City, will celebrate Jewish designers in London and their impact on global style.
Other pieces to go on display include a tweed coat worn by EastEnders actress June Brown OBE as character Dot Cotton.
Items from some of the UK's most recognisable high street stores including M&S, Wallis and Moss Bros will also feature at the exhibition.
Dr Lucie Whitmore, curator at the Museum of London said: "We are delighted to be able show both coats as part of the exhibition, as they represent the significant cultural impact made by London's Jewish designers.
"Fashion City will explore a wide-range of experiences, with stories that are both deeply personal and connected to major events in global history."
Visitors will wander through an East End tailor shop and couture salons of the West End to learn how Jewish designers, makers and retailers were responsible for some of the most recognisable looks of the 20th century.
Alongside the coat worn by Princess Diana, other highlights include items designed by Michael Fish, known for dressing the likes of Mick Jagger, Michael Caine, and Muhammad Ali.
Mr Fish also designed David Bowie's dress worn on the album cover of The Man Who Sold the World and Sean Connery's 007 shirts.
Several items designed by Otto Lucas, a German-born Jewish man who came to London in the 1930s and designed hats for Wallis Simpson and Greta Garbo, will also be on display.
The exhibition is set to open in October.