Ten London Underground stations reviewed for step-free access
- Published
Ten London Underground stations could have step-free access installed under new Transport for London (TfL) plans.
They were chosen to reduce journey times for people who need step-free access, TfL said.
Sadiq Khan said he was committed to making the network accessible for all.
More than a third of the 272 London Underground stations have lifts for step-free access.
TfL said that the 10 stations were chosen based on feedback from accessibility campaigners and its 2021 consultation.
It will now review the stations' "potential" and work to secure funding for the projects, TfL said.
It estimated that the first of the stations could be step-free by 2026.
Funding for the projects needs to be secured, and TfL could match investment funding from partners, it said.
Andy Lord, London's transport commissioner, said: "We're working with partners to fund even more step-free access at Tube stations.
"These stations are a key part of these plans to create a more accessible public transport network that benefits everyone."
