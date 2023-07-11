Forest Gate stabbing death: Four teenagers arrested
- Published
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the "tragic and senseless" killing of a 16-year-old boy in east London.
The teenager was stabbed in West Ham Park in Forest Gate late on Sunday afternoon and taken to an east London hospital where he died the next day.
Two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Two 16-year-olds arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been bailed.
'Shockwaves'
The boy's family has been told; formal identification has not yet taken place.
The borough commander for Newham, Ch Supt Simon Crick, said: "This is a tragic and senseless murder of a young person in Newham.
"My thoughts at this time are with the victim's family and friends. As a father myself I can only imagine the pain they are suffering.
"This incident will send shockwaves through our communities and I appeal to the many people who will have been in the park at the time of the stabbing to come forward and speak to us about what they may have seen.
"We all have a responsibility to bring those who committed this senseless attack to justice."