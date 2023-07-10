Body found by Wandsworth refuse collection workers
A body has been found by binmen in south-west London.
A Wandsworth refuse collection team found the body in Chobham Gardens, West Hill, just before 9:30 BST.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said the death was being treated as "unexpected and unexplained".
"A body was reported to have been found at the location," the force said. "Officers have attended and a forensic scene is in place."
