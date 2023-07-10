Boy in critical condition after Forest Gate stabbing
A 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in east London.
Police were called to West Ham Park in Forest Gate at about 17:30 BST on Sunday, where they carried out first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.
The teenager was taken to hospital where he remains critically unwell.
Two males were arrested nearby shortly after the attack and remain in police custody in east London.
