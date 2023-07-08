Man fatally stabbed in north London street
A man in his forties has died after being fatally stabbed in a street in north London.
Emergency services were called to Pinner Road in Harrow at about 6:00 BST on Saturday.
A spokesperson for London Ambulance said crews attended to find the man, who has not been formally identified, dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and a cordon has been put in place while inquiries are ongoing, the Met Police said.
