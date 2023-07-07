Wimbledon school crash: Girl, 8, in life-threatening condition
- Published
An eight-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after a car crashed into a school in Wimbledon killing another girl.
A woman in her 40s is also in a critical condition in hospital following the crash at The Study Preparatory School on Thursday.
The Met Police said several people, including a seven-month-old girl, had been taken to hospital.
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, has been bailed until late July.
The woman, from Wimbledon, had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and was taken to hospital. Her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.
Both the family of the eight-year-old girl who died and the family of the eight-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition are being supported by family liaison officers.
In a statement, the Met said no school staff were injured and the adults hurt were parents or carers.
Investigators are expected to remain at the scene of the collision throughout the day while inquiries continue.
Det Ch Supt Clair Kelland, local policing commander for south-west London, said the operation was "the largest local policing deployment in south-west London since 2017" and the scene was "challenging and traumatic".
A total of 35 police vehicles were deployed to the scene and officers worked with paramedics to give first aid to those injured.
The Met said the car had been removed from the scene on Thursday evening for further examination, while officers have collected CCTV from nearby buildings and spoken with a number of witnesses.
The Met repeated earlier calls to avoid speculation while the investigation is carried out.
