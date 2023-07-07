Wimbledon school crash: Second girl, 8, in a life-threatening condition
- Published
An eight-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after a car crashed into a school in Wimbledon on Thursday killing another girl, the Metropolitan Police has said.
A woman in her 40s remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident at The Study Preparatory School, detectives added.
The Met said: "A number of other people - including a seven-month-old girl - were also taken to hospital and their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening."
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
