Just Stop Oil: Three charged after Wimbledon matches disrupted
- Published
Three people have been charged after climate change protesters disrupted two matches at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
On Wednesday, Just Stop Oil activists stopped two contests taking place on court 18 by throwing orange paper petals and jigsaw pieces on the court.
The Met Police said three people had been charged with aggravated trespass.
They have been released on bail to appear at City of Westminster Magistrates court on 7 August.
Two protesters halted the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro at about 14:10 BST, then another activist targeted a later match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville.
The Met said Deborah Wilde, 68, of Wood Green, Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, of Manchester, and William Ward, 66, of Surrey were the people who have been charged.
