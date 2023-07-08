The Felix Project: The food charity inspired by the death of a son
Created as a "lasting memory" of their son, The Felix Project redistributes food to those in need across London.
Jane and Justin Byam Shaw founded the charity in 2016 in memory of Felix, 14, who died of meningitis in 2014.
"He was a really lovely boy, Mrs Byam Shaw said. "He was so kind and compassionate. He was just an ordinary boy, but he really hated the thought of anyone going hungry,"
The charity takes surplus food from supermarkets and redistributes it.
She said that they were inspired by a time when their son helped to feed a group of boys from London who had gone to play in a football tournament on empty stomachs.
"He couldn't quite believe what he was hearing when he found out that some of those boys hadn't had any breakfast," Mrs Shaw said.
The charity's vision is simple she said: "A London where nobody goes hungry and good food isn't wasted."
"There was real food insecurity in London at that time, and at the same time there was all this senseless waste - tonnes, millions of tonnes, going to waste."
The charity's logo was taken from a mother's day card Felix had signed.
The organisation began by collecting surplus food from a small number of shops and taking it to a handful of charities with one van.
It now helps 1,000 organisations including food banks, schools and community groups and has 46 vans.
The charity saved 12,000 tonnes of food last year but needs more to help the 600 groups on its waiting list, Mrs Shaw said.
Last year more than 8,000 helped with driving, picking and packing and planning the "mind -boggling" logistics of moving tonnes of fresh food around the capital.
Mrs Shaw said she hopes there will be a time when they do not have a waiting list but believes Felix would be happy with the charity's impact.
"We really know that he would have done good things," she said.
"We are trying to fulfil some of his dreams and think about what he might have done in life."
