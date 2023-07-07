Wimbledon primary school crash investigation continues
- Published
Police are continuing to question a woman over a car crash at a school which killed an eight-year-old girl.
Sixteen people needed treatment after a Land Rover crashed into The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London, on Thursday.
The woman in her 40s remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
One line of inquiry is that the driver had a medical incident, the BBC understands.
The Met Police has removed the car from the site as part of its investigation. The force has said it is not treating the crash as terror-related.
Det Ch Sup Clair Kelland, local police commander for south-west London, said: "We would ask people not to speculate while we work to understand the full circumstances of what has happened during this tragic incident."
Floral tributes have been laid outside the school for girls aged four to 11, which is based on Camp Road and located near Wimbledon Common.
MP for Wimbledon Stephen Hammond said the pupils had been gathered for an end-of-year celebration party in the garden. He described the crash as "extremely distressing and extremely concerning".
John Tucker, chair of the board of governors, said "the school community is profoundly affected by this tragedy".
London Ambulance Service took 10 people to hospital, with St George's Hospital in Tooting "receiving a number of patients who are being cared for by our specialist clinical teams".
The school's website was replaced by a holding page with a statement reading: "We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others.
"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time."
The school, which costs £5,565 per term, is just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.
On Thursday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his "deepest condolences" were with the family of the girl who had died, and his thoughts were with all of those involved and injured.
