Aaisa Hasan: Man jailed for murdering wife who recorded abuse
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his wife to death after she secretly recorded his violent abuse on her mobile phone.
Asim Hasan stabbed his wife Aaisha 36 times at the family home in Canning Town, east London, on 19 May 2022.
The 33-year-old denied meaning to seriously hurt his wife but was found guilty of murder by an Old Bailey jury.
Judge Anthony Leonard KC jailed Hasan for a minimum of 21 years.
The court heard the couple had rowed over money, the defendant's behaviour and his accusation that she was having an affair.
Mrs Hasan was so scared of her husband that she began recording him on her phone and shared her fears with friends on WhatsApp, the jury was told.
In a folder on her phone labelled "Hidden", she stored images, including of a black eye and cuts to her face, taken 11 days before she died.
On 9 May, she sent a "desperate" WhatsApp message to friends saying "he would have killed me" if they had been alone in the house, the jury was told.
Mrs Hasan wrote: "I don't want to call the police on him coz this can get him into serious trouble. I just want him out the house now. I don't feel safe."
The next day, Hasan continued to accuse her of "cheating" despite her repeated denials, according to one recording.
A neighbour alerted police but because Mrs Hasan appeared well and made no complaint, the matter was not taken further, the jury was told.
In another recording, Mrs Hasan accused her husband of hitting her and said: "The next time you will kill me. The next time you will kill me, I don't want that."
'Savage attack'
On the morning of 19 May, the defendant called 999 and told the operator: "I just stabbed my wife."
Mrs Hasan suffered 36 wounds in the "ferocious and really quite savage attack", prosecutor Joel Smith said.
One stab was inflicted with such force it "cut a wedge of bone" from her skull, he added.
Police and paramedics arrived at the couple's home to find Mrs Hasan lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, and she was pronounced dead at 07:20 BST.
The Old Bailey heard that after his arrest, Hasan said: "I am guilty and you can charge me."
